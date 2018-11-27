Top-seeded St. Joseph routs Rockville in Class M quarterfinals

STRATFORD — It was easy to see that St. Joseph and Rockville are at two different levels.

The former is the defending Class S state champion with a tradition of winning championships while the latter is a state tournament novice having last appeared in the playoffs in 1995.

The top-seeded Hogs overwhelmed the eighth-seeded Rams, offensively and defensively, and left little doubt in a 49-7 victory in the CIAC Class M state quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Penders Field.

“Today was one of the better games we’ve played all year,” said senior QB and future Maryland signal caller David Summers, who threw four touchdown passes in less than a half of work. “We came in right off the jump and scored first drive, which is always big. We scored almost every drive (in the first half) which helps and the defense came up big, they (Rockville) had a hard time getting first downs so I think overall we all played great.”

