Three FCIAC football teams advance with state quarterfinal victories

The Greenwich Cardinals, New Canaan Rams and St. Joseph Cadets all advanced with victories in the CIAC football quarterfinals on Tuesday, while the Darien Blue Wave had its run of three straight state championships come to an end with a loss in Newtown.
Greenwich, New Canaan and St. Joseph will all be in action in Sunday’s semifinals and, with New Canaan and Greenwich on opposite sides of the Class LL bracket and St. Joseph in Class M, the FCIAC has a chance to put three teams in the championship games.
The state finals will be played on Saturday, Dec. 8, with times and sites to be announced.
CIAC Football Tournaments
*Games involving FCIAC teams are in bold
CIAC Semifinals – Sunday, Dec. 2, all games start at 12:30 p.m.
Class LL
No. 8 New Canaan (9-2) vs. No. 5 Fairfield Prep (10-1) at Rafferty Field, Fairfield
No. 3 Newtown (11-0) at No. 2 Greenwich (11-0)
Class M
No. 4 Killingly (10-1) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (10-1) at Penders Field, Stratford
No. 3 Berlin (10-1) at No. 2 Sheehan (10-1)
Class S
No. 4 Bloomfield (10-1) at No. 1 Ansonia (11-0)
No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth (10-1) at No. 3 Stafford/Somers/East Windsor (11-0)
CIAC Quarterfinals – Tues., Nov. 27 at higher seeds
Class LL
No. 8 New Canaan 42, No. 1 Shelton 34
No. 2 Greenwich 49, No. 7 New Britain 13
No. 3 Newtown 26, No. 6 Darien 15
No. 5 Fairfield Prep 28, No. 4 Southington 21
Class M
No. 1 St. Joseph 49, No. 8 Rockville 7 Penders Field, Stratford
No. 2 Sheehan 43, No. 7 Wolcott 20
No. 3 Berlin 16, No. 6 Brookfield 6
No. 4 Killingly 62, No. 5 Cheney Tech 0
Class L
No. 1 Daniel Hand 56, No. 8 Bunnell 0
No. 7 Maloney 20, No. 2 Middletown 12
No. 6 Platt 12, No. 3 Naugatuck 6
No. 4 Windsor 34, No. 5 North Haven 14
Class S
No. 1 Ansonia 42, No. 8 Plainfield 0
No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth 52, No. 2 Bullard-Havens 0
No. 3 Stafford/Somers/East Windsor 41, No. 6 Cromwell/Portland 6
No. 4 Bloomfield 49, No. 5 Woodland 10