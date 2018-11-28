Three FCIAC football teams advance with state quarterfinal victories

The Greenwich Cardinals, New Canaan Rams and St. Joseph Cadets all advanced with victories in the CIAC football quarterfinals on Tuesday, while the Darien Blue Wave had its run of three straight state championships come to an end with a loss in Newtown.

Greenwich, New Canaan and St. Joseph will all be in action in Sunday’s semifinals and, with New Canaan and Greenwich on opposite sides of the Class LL bracket and St. Joseph in Class M, the FCIAC has a chance to put three teams in the championship games.

The state finals will be played on Saturday, Dec. 8, with times and sites to be announced.

CIAC Football Tournaments

*Games involving FCIAC teams are in bold

CIAC Semifinals – Sunday, Dec. 2, all games start at 12:30 p.m.

Class LL

No. 8 New Canaan (9-2) vs. No. 5 Fairfield Prep (10-1) at Rafferty Field, Fairfield

No. 3 Newtown (11-0) at No. 2 Greenwich (11-0)

Class M

No. 4 Killingly (10-1) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (10-1) at Penders Field, Stratford

No. 3 Berlin (10-1) at No. 2 Sheehan (10-1)

Class S

No. 4 Bloomfield (10-1) at No. 1 Ansonia (11-0)

No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth (10-1) at No. 3 Stafford/Somers/East Windsor (11-0)

CIAC Quarterfinals – Tues., Nov. 27 at higher seeds

Class LL

No. 8 New Canaan 42, No. 1 Shelton 34

No. 2 Greenwich 49, No. 7 New Britain 13

No. 3 Newtown 26, No. 6 Darien 15

No. 5 Fairfield Prep 28, No. 4 Southington 21

Class M

No. 1 St. Joseph 49, No. 8 Rockville 7 Penders Field, Stratford

No. 2 Sheehan 43, No. 7 Wolcott 20

No. 3 Berlin 16, No. 6 Brookfield 6

No. 4 Killingly 62, No. 5 Cheney Tech 0

Class L

No. 1 Daniel Hand 56, No. 8 Bunnell 0

No. 7 Maloney 20, No. 2 Middletown 12

No. 6 Platt 12, No. 3 Naugatuck 6

No. 4 Windsor 34, No. 5 North Haven 14

Class S

No. 1 Ansonia 42, No. 8 Plainfield 0

No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth 52, No. 2 Bullard-Havens 0

No. 3 Stafford/Somers/East Windsor 41, No. 6 Cromwell/Portland 6

No. 4 Bloomfield 49, No. 5 Woodland 10