Fairfield’s Will Capalbo posts shutout in final game before donating bone marrow to brother Charlie

FAIRFIELD — By his own admission, Will Capalbo is reserved by modern day high school standards.

Even so, the Fairfield Ludlowe senior found himself having a moment in late January.

Capalbo’s spent much of the winter shuttling back-and-forth to the Dana Farber Institute in Boston as he prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant to help his older brother Charlie, who is battling a form of haeukemia. At the same time, Will Capalbo has found time to excel in goal for the combined Fairfield boys varsity ice hockey team.

