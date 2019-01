NEW CANAAN — It was only fitting that on Teacher Appreciation Night, the New Canaan Rams’ basketball team put on a veritable clinic, schooling the Norwalk Bears 65-49 in front of a large and raucous crowd at New Canaan High School.

The Rams turned a 14-12 deficit with 30 seconds left in the opening stanza into a 16-14 lead heading into the second quarter and never looked back, flexing to a 20-point advantage in the fourth before coasting to the win.

