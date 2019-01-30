FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Winter, 2018-19

Cassandra Sturdevant, Danbury Girls Indoor Track and Field

Cassandra has a 4.24 GPA while taking Honors classes every year and AP classes during her junior and senior years. She has achieved High Honors in five semesters and has been accepted to the National Honor Society.

The senior leader has been captain of the girls’ cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams. Cassandra has been a two-time All-FCIAC honoree in both cross country, indoor and outdoor track. This past autumn she was a key runner who helped the Hatters win the FCIAC and state Class LL championships and then their first State Open championship ever.

She also gives of her time volunteering for several youth and community organizations. Among them, Cassandra tutored students with their reading and match as a Danbury Grassroots Academy 2018 Summer Volunteer Tutor and she also interacted with younger kids by playing tennis and games together as a summer teacher’s aide at the King Street Early Learning Center.

Cassandra will enroll at Sacred Heart University and run for the cross country and track programs.

Will Forrest, Ridgefield Boys Ice Hockey

This National Honor Society member and AP Scholar has made Honor Roll many times and has a GPA of 4.15 (4.5 Scale).

Will was a key member of the 2016-17 team which won the FCIAC championship and then the Division I state championship with a 6-2 victory over Northwest Catholic. Last winter he helped the Tigers defend their conference crown and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and a recipient of the Coaches Award.

He is a member of Lion’s Heart Community Service Group, and Safe Rides Ridgefield.

Micah Chen, Danbury Boys Swimming and Diving

Micah has achieved a 4.7 weighted GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP courses.

He has been accepted into the National Honor Society, currently serving as NHS Treasurer of his class, is a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with distinction, and a recipient of the Columbia University Book Award.

Micah has been a four-year member of Danbury’s boys swimming and diving team and is a team co-captain this season.

He is a member of Youth Volunteer Corps of Danbury’s Youth Advisory Board. Micah is also a member of Youth Volunteer Corps’ International Youth Advisory Board. He has served well over 150 hours with the organization.

Claudia Moses, Stamford Girls Basketball

This versatile athlete has been achieving High Honors throughout her high school career and has a 3.7 GPA.

Claudia is a senior captain of the girls’ basketball team and during the 2016 fall season when she was a sophomore she helped the girls’ volleyball team win its first FCIAC championship and then its first state Class LL championship in the program’s history.

She is a member of Stamford High School’s Girls Who Code Club and outside of school she volunteers for her church.

Jordan Jang, Westhill Boys Swimming and Diving

Jordan, who has a weighted GPA of 4.71, is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

He is a captain of the boys swimming and diving team for the second consecutive year.

Jordan volunteers for Grace Church and has participated in the Fellowship of Christians in Universities and Schools Ministry since 2014.

Lily Fairleigh, Darien Girls Gymnastics

This well-rounded senior with a 3.88 GPA is a member of the National Honor Society, English National Honor Society and Chinese National Honor Society.

Lily is a tri-captain for the successful gymnastics program for the second straight year. She was an Academic All-American and FCIAC Honorable Mention as a sophomore and junior.

Lily is a violist in the honors chambers orchestra, a Writing Center peer tutor, vice president of the DHS Art Club, and a dancer.

She plans on studying animation in college.

Andrew Zuckerman, Staples Boys Indoor Track and Field

A.J., now a senior, has been awarded first honors through high school and achieved a weighted GPA of 4.07.

He made the All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country Second Team and was captain of an excellent Staples team which won FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships. He is also a key member as a strong distance runner for the indoor and outdoor track and field programs.

As a sophomore A.J. volunteered at the Maritime Aquarium and he will be a distance runner at Hamilton College.

Maddie Burke, Wilton Girls Basketball

This senior co-captain was a vital player for a strong team which advanced to last year’s championship game of the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament and she has excelled in the classroom, earning a cumulative 3.99 GPA (non-weighted) while taking all Honors and AP classes over the last four years.

Maddie has played for the last three years with the basketball team and she also played lacrosse during her freshman and sophomore years.

She is a National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Honor Society member, and was named one of the “Teens to Watch” in Westport Magazine in 2018. She also received the Dartmouth Book Award for scholarship, character and positive contributions to the school community as a junior.

Maddie serves on the WHS Executive Board, is Co-President of Wilton SafeRides and a Club Office for Top Inclusion Models, which promotes inclusion and anti-bullying campaigns. She volunteers as a tutor at Family & Children’s Agency ASPIRE program in Norwalk and currently writes for The Wilton Bulletin as a student columnist.

Jeremy Garskof, Fairfield Warde Boys Indoor Track and Field

This National Honor Society member, a recipient of the Scholar Award for Mandarin Chinese, had earned a 4.02 weighted GPA by the end of his junior year.

He also received the Science Department Award for Excellence in Physics and serves as the student body FFA president at the Aquaculture magnet school, where he takes science classes.

Jeremy is a four-year member of the cross country, indoor track, and (as of this spring) outdoor track teams. He has six varsity letters and anticipates earning two more this year.

Jeremy served as both outdoor track and cross country team captains and is currently captain of the indoor track team. He received both the Most Improved Runner Award (2017-18) and the John Roper Leadership Award (2018-19). He made the the All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country Second Team and is also a junior black belt in Kung Fu.

Bridget Paulmann, Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Basketball

This senior and two-year captain of girls’ basketball team has a 4.49 GPA.

Bridget is a member of the National, Math, Spanish, Science, English and History Honor societies. She is a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and a recipient of the Williams College Book Award.

Bridget has also been a member of the girls’ soccer and girls’ lacrosse teams through her Ludlowe career. Last winter she made the All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Second Team and this past fall she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in soccer.

Bridget is president and founder of Full Court Peace (Fairfield Ludlowe chapter), secretary of Keystone Club at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, SASO volunteer, and a math tutor at Caroline House.

Kaitlin Capobianco, St. Joseph Girls Basketball

Kaitlin has excelled both in the classroom and on the playing fields and courts.

She has a 94 GPA while taking many AP and Honor classes and has been on the President’s Honor Roll every year in high school. Kaitlin is a member of the National Honor Society, math Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society. She was the recipient of the Math Award and Spanish Award.

Kaitlin has been a member of the varsity volleyball and softball teams all four years of high school and the varsity basketball team since sophomore year. Shis is captain of all three sports her senior year.

She helped the volleyball and softball teams win state championships her junior year, and the softball team to win two FCIAC championships – her junior and freshman years. Kaitlin was All-State First Team and All-FCIAC First Team in volleyball this past fall, as well as playing in the FCIAC Senior All-Star Game and the CHSCA Senior All-Star Game. As a junior she was All-FCIAC Second Team for softball, played in a Junior All-Star Game for softball, received the Coaches Award for basketball, and made the All-FCIAC Girls Volleyball Third Team. As a sophomore she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in softball.

Kaitlin is a member of Special Olympics club and enjoys volunteering for Special Olympics basketball and golf. She also volunteers at Erin’s Gym.

Julia Sferlazza, Norwalk Field Hockey

Julia is a High Honor Roll student with a cumulative GPA of 4.361.

She is a member of the Kevin M. Eidt Chapter of the National Honor Society, president of the Italian Honor Society, co-president of Unified Sports, a class officer, and the recipient of the CT Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award.

Julia enjoys her involvement in the community through B.R.O.W.N., TOPSoccer, Special Olympics, as well as volunteering for her church.

As an athlete, she was a starter for the varsity soccer team since her freshman year and earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention all three years in addition to several other accolades. For her senior year, she joined the varsity field hockey team and became a starter.

Julia is committed to play for the women’s soccer team at Assumption College next fall.

Sebastian Brice, Westhill/Stamford Boys Swimming and Diving

Sebastian is an Honor Roll student at Stamford High School with a 3.55 GPA while taking mostly AP and Honors classes, including five during this senior year.

He has been a team captain of the cooperative boys swimming and diving team during his junior and senior years and been a key member for individual and relay events.

Sebastian took part in the marching andconcert band up until senior year. He played trumpet and French horn during his freshman year, euphonium as a sophomore and sousaphone as a junior. He was also part of the Stamford High School Improvisational Players.

Justin Hathaway, Fairfield Ludlowe Wrestling

Justin, a four-year member of the wrestling program and a senior captain this year, had a cumulative GPA of 4.08 through his junior year.

He has made Headmaster’s List, was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

Last winter he placed sixth in his 170-pound class at the CIAC Class L Wrestling Tournament and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention.

Justin is Key Club member, he volunteers in the radiation oncology department at Norwalk Hospital, and tutors for the National Honor Society and Math National Honor Society.

Oliver Milledge, Greenwich Boys Basketball

This Honor Roll student with the 4.8 GPA has excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court.

Oliver has been a member of the boys’ varsity basketball program since his sophomore year. During this past holiday break, the senior captain was named MVP of the Bristol Central Basketball Tournament.

He is a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and national Math Honor Society.

Oliver will attend Dartmouth College.

Jonathan Davila, Brien McMahon Wrestling

Jonathan is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a weighted GPA of 3.7 while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

This senior captain of the wrestling program was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention. He’s been a four-year member of the wrestling and football teams and also been a member of the boys lacrosse and track and field programs.

Gabriella Viggiano, Ridgefield Girls Indoor Track and Field

Gabriella is one of the best distance runners in New England and she also excels in the classroom.

This High Honor Roll student has an unweighted GPA of 3.929 while taking mostly AP and Honors classes and she has been accepted into the National Honor Society.

Gabriella had several accomplishments during the her senior cross country season this past fall in the championship meets. She was the FCIAC individual champion, then she placed fifth in the CIAC Class LL championship meet, eighth in the State Open, and she earned All-New England honors when she placed 21st in the 2018 New England High School Cross Country Championships. She earned the “Outstanding Newcomer” award as a sophomore and the “Most Outstanding Runner” awards during her junior and senior years.

Gabriella has volunteered for the Ridgefield Operation Animal Shelter for over three years and she also volunteers for Safe Rides Ridgefield.

Alex Li, Wilton Boys Swimming and Diving

This National Merit semifinalist has an unweighted GPA of 3.86 GPA.

Alex is a senior co-captain who has competed in many championship meets for the boys swimming and diving team.

He was a Columbia Science and Engineering Book Award recipient, a Connecticut Swimming Scholar-Athlete, and a two-time winner of the Congressional App Challenge, where he developed mobile apps that he presented to congressional representatives in Washington, D.C. The Connecticut State Legislature awarded him and his team a citation.

Last summer, Alex volunteered as an intern at the Family Children’s Agency’s ASPIRE summer educational program for middle school student in Norwalk. He also helped build affordable housing in Bridgeport as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Grace Hansen, Westhill Girls Basketball

This versatile all-around athlete is a senior captain for the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams and she also captained the basketball and lacrosse teams as a junior.

Grace is an AP scholar with a 4.0 unweighted GPA, a 4.9 weighted GPA, and she is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

She was a recipient of the Washington University Book Award and was a Wendy’s High School Heisman Connecticut state winner.

Grace has been selected All-FCIAC Honorable Mention, in all three of her sports, she is the first girls’ lacrosse player in the history of Westhill High School to surpass 100 career goals and she will be the first Viking to play Division I lacrosse in college when she plays for Umass-Lowell.

She is also a member of several clubs and volunteer organizations, Stamford Education for Autism and LanD Crew among them, and is a Student Government Representative.

Mateo Roldan-Vasco, Norwalk Boys Swimming and Diving

Mateo was accepted into the National Honor Society and has maintained High Honor Roll status all four years in high school to elevate his GPA to 4.18.

He has been a part of the Norwalk Early College Academy and taken many college courses at Norwalk Community College in the summer and during the school year in addition to taking his AP and Honors classes at NHS.

Mateo is a senior captain of the boys swimming and diving team and one of the best individual medley swimmers in the state, having placed seventh in the 200 IM in the 2017-18 FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving Championships and 12th at the 2017-18 CIAC Class LL Championships.

He works as a Calf Pasture Beach lifeguard in the summer and is a swim instructor for the Learn-to-Swim program during the school year. Mateo is a co-president for the LOVE club at Norwalk High School and is the sports editor for The Paw Print, the school newspaper.

Chloe Ortolano, Brien McMahon Girls Indoor Track and Field

This phenomenal soccer star and speedy track sprinter has achieved a 3.9 GPA as a High Honor Roll student all four years while taking all Honors, AP and IB classes.

Chloe racked up 45 career goals in soccer. She made the 2016 All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team as a sophomore to quickly put herself on the radar of the college recruiters at that point and has committed to playing for Providence College. As a junior she made the All-FCIAC Second Team and then she again made All-FCIAC First Team this past fall as a senior captain.

As a track sprinter she has been on several relay teams which have placed high in FCIAC and state championship meets.

Chloe volunteers for Unifield Sports, Feed My Children, the Norwalk Education Foundation and as a Peer Mentor.

Caroline Egervari, Fairfield Warde Girls Indoor Track and Field

Caroline has made Headmaster’s List while taking most AP and Honors classes to achieve a 4.3 GPA.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society and her outstanding artwork has been on display at the University of Connecticut-Stamford Art Gallery. She has also earned a Certificate of Excellence from Housatonic Community College for outstanding artistic achievement.

Caroline is a three-season distance runner since her freshman year. Last spring as a junior she was captain of the outdoor track and field team and then as a senior she was captain of the cross country and indoor track teams. She has also received Most Improved Athlete awards in cross country and track.

Caroline enjoys volunteering at the local YMCA.

Emma Garner, Trinity Catholic Girls Basketball

This senior team captain is a High Honors student with the unweighted GPA of 3.89 and she will continue as a student-athlete in college as she will play basketball at Bryn Mawr College.

Emma is also a Junior Deacon at The Congregational Church of New Canaan, where she is a leader in the youth program. She also engages in extensive community service.

Margaret LoSchiavo, Trumbull Girls Indoor Track and Field

This National Honor Society member with the 4.27 weighted GPA has been an Honor Roll student every year since her freshman year.

Margaret is a three-season distance runner who holds multiple school records and was selected as team captain for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Three times she has earned All-FCIAC honors in cross country. Margaret made the 2018 All-FCIAC Girls Cross Country First Team this past fall when she placed 15th at the conference championship meet and she later placed 18th at the state Class LL championship meet.

She has helped create an event which raised $32,000 within her community for pediatric cancer and she continues to volunteer with Special Education students at her school.

Elle Fair, Staples Girls Basketball

Elle has taken many Honors and a pair of AP classes, maintained a 3.5 GPA and received Second Honor Roll throughout her four years at Staples High School.

The versatile three-sport athlete is a four-year player for the field hockey, basketball and lacrosse teams, having been a field hockey and basketball captain as a junior and senior and a senior captain in lacrosse. Elle made the 2017 FCIAC Field Hockey All-West Team as a junior and this past fall she made the 2018 All-FCIAC Field Hockey First Team and was also All-State First Team. She also been named Defensive MVP.

Over the course of her basketball career she has obtained All-FCIAC Third Team, All-FCIAC First Team, All-State honors, MVP and Coaches Award. In lacrosse she has received All-FCIAC Second Team, Most Imporved Player and MVP.

Elle plans on being a two-sport student-athlete next year at Trinity College as a member of the field hockey and lacrosse programs.

Grace Fahey, Greenwich Girls Ice Hockey

This National Honor Society member and National Merit Commended Scholar with the 3.95 unweighted GPA has made High Honor Roll every semester at GHS.

The senior captain has played a vital role in helping the Cardinals win two consecutive FCIAC championships. Grace was awarded All-FCIAC Honorable Mention last season. She has also played soccer and run cross country.

Grace is also a very good lacrosse player. She shared the team lead in total points last year when she made All-FCIAC Second Team, All-State Second Team and was named an Academic All-American and Under Armour All-American. This coming spring she will be a team captain and after she graduates high school she will play Division I lacrosse at Davidson College.

Grace has been a mentor for Harlem lacrosse and Leadership and was on the leadership board, where she was instrumental in creating marketing videos. She has been an assistant coach for Greenwich Youth Lacrosse and most weekends she volunteers at the Nathaniel Witherell skilled nursing center. Grace also founded and runs the “Lax and Facts” coaching and tutoring company.

Aram Russell, Darien Boys Indoor Track and Field

Aram, who maintains a 4.36 GPA, will study philosophy at Yale University next fall.

He is president of the Darien Chapter of the Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society and secretary of the Darien Chapter of the National English Honor Society. Aram is also a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Science National Honor Society.

Aram has been a three-season distance runner at Darien High, having run for the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track programs since his freshman year. Among the several reasons the team captain was voted the 2018 Cross Country Most Dedicated Runner.

He is president of the DHS Rap and Slam Poetry Club. Aram holds a black belt in Kempo Karate and teaches at Dynamic Martial Arts Darien.