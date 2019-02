TRUMBULL — Wilton boys basketball coach Joel Geriak isn’t afraid to loosen his tie, roll his sleeves up, and get to work. Neither are his Warriors, who jumped out to a big lead over Trumbull and then closed out the FCIAC showdown with a 69-60 victory on Friday night.

“We saw this team coming in as the best in the league,” Geriak said of the Eagles. “They are a team that runs well. We had to slow down their tempo and our transition game was great.”

