St. Pierre leads Ridgefield in rout of St. Joseph

RIDGEFIELD — With 3:33 left in the third quarter and his team ahead 49-35, Andrew McClellan called a timeout.

“We’ve got our sign up in the locker room that says defend no matter what — don’t look at the scoreboard, defend no matter what, McClellan, the Ridgefield boys basketball head coach, said. “There was one stretch in the third quarter where I didn’t think we were doing that, so I called a timeout and they (the Ridgefield players) got right back after it.”

Yes, they certainly did. The Tigers ended the third period on a 16-4 run and went on to trample St. Joseph, 88-50, on Friday night at Ridgefield High School.

