FCIAC Wrestling Tournament: Match-ups set for championship round

2019 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

Weight Class Championships

4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at New Canaan HS

Watch the finals at FairfieldLive by clicking here

Team scores before finals: 1 – Danbury 232; 2 – Trumbull 176.5; 3 – Warde 148; 4 – Brien McMahon 114; 5 – Staples 113; 6 – New Canaan 103; 7 – Ridgefield 84; 8 – Westhill 82.5; 9 – Greenwich 82; 10 – Ludlowe 77; 11 – Norwalk 59; 12 – Stamford 31; 13 – Wilton 17

99 pounds (exhibition)

No. 1 Alex Blaha (Ridgefield) vs. No. 3 Liam Byrne (Danbury)

106 pounds

No. 1 Michael Longo (Trumbull) vs. No. 2 Kai Odell (Danbury)

113 pounds

No. 1 Travis Longo (Trumbull) vs. No. 2 Carlos DeWinter (Greenwich)

120 pounds

No. 1 Jack Ryan (Trumbull) vs. No. 2 Tyler Johnson (Danbury)

126 pounds

No. 1 Ryan Jack (Danbury) vs. No. 2 Ben Smart (Ridgefield)

132 pounds

No. 1 Chase Parrot (Westhill) vs. No. 2 Kyle Fields (Danbury)

138 pounds

No. 1 Justin Mastroianni (New Canaan) vs. No. 2 Matt Ryan (Trumbull)

145 pounds

No. 1 Tyler Sung (New Canaan) vs. No. 2 Ben LeBlanc (Danbury)

152 pounds

No. 1 Noah Zuckerman (Warde) vs. No. 2 Tommy Mazur (Westhill)

160 pounds

No. 1 Christian Sibbett (New Canaan) vs. No. 2 Lazar Agoev (Ridgefield)

170 pounds

No. 1 Hunter Rasmussen (Warde) vs. No. 3 Jonathan Davilla (McMahon)

182 pounds

No. 1 Andrew Nanai (Greenwich) vs. No. 2 Joseph Palmieri (Trumbull)

195 pounds

No. 1 Joe Gjinaj (Warde) vs. No. 2 Montez Osbey (Danbury)

220 pounds

No. 1 George Harrington (Staples) vs. No. 2 Jeff Cocchia (McMahon)

285 pounds

No. 1 Jordan Agosto (Danbury) vs. No. 2 Jacob Rizy (Staples)

Number of finalists by team: Danbury 8, Trumbull 5, Warde 4, New Canaan 3, Ridgefield 3, McMahon 2, Westhill 2, Greenwich 2, Staples 1