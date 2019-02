STAMFORD — It’s hard to dethrone the champ.

The Greenwich girls gymnastics team enjoys collecting FCIAC Championship plaques. The Cardinals captured their fourth consecutive FCIAC title Saturday at Westhill High School.

Greenwich finished the proceedings with 135.1 points to hold off competitors Ludlowe (133.9), Wilton (132.1), Warde (131.45) and Trumbull (128.55).

Click here for more