STAMFORD—The Trinity Catholic High School boys ice hockey program has faced a number of obstacles as the Crusaders maintain their membership in the FCIAC.

The good news is one issue has been solved this 2018-19 season.

Trinity Catholic has a goalie. For now and the foreseeable future.

Sophomore Jeff Reda has a monopoly on the position. He is the lone goalie on Trinity Catholic’s 13-man roster.

