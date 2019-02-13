New Canaan swimming honors its seniors as postseason nears

Daniel Lu was looking through photos of the New Canaan swim team from his freshman year when he came across some shots from that season’s senior meet. It seemed like it was only yesterday.

“I can remember that day very clearly,” Lu, now a senior co-captain, said. “It didn’t seem like we’d ever get there, but now that we’re here, it’s surreal. It feels really good to know that we pushed all the way through and we’re all here together.”

The eight athletes from that team have remained loyal to the program and, as they near the end of four successful seasons, were honored with their own Senior Day celebration last Wednesday at the New Canaan YMCA.

