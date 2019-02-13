Field set for FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

The match-ups are set for the 2019 FCIAC girls basketball tournament, which will get underway with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The eight tournament teams had been determined prior to the start of action on Wednesday, but seedings were still up in the air.

The Norwalk Bears (20-0) head into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and are the top-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 16, at Ludlowe HS

No. 3 Trinity vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, noon

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Danbury vs. No. 5 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Norwalk vs. No. 8 Stamford, 7 p.m.

The tournament will then shift to Trumbull High School for the next two rounds, with the semifinals starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, and the championship game at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21.

Norwalk carries an undefeated record into the postseason, having gone 20-0 overall and 16-0 in the FCIAC. The Bears secured a perfect regular season with a win over Ridgefield on Wednesday.

Defending FCIAC champion Trumbull defeated Trinity in a battle for the No. 2 seed, with Trinity taking the third seed.