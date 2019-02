Ridgefield put the finishing touch on an undefeated regular season with its Senior Night win over Danbury on Wednesday, but its signature victory came one week earlier against a team that’s ruled the roost for quite a while — six-time defending State Open, Class LL and FCIAC swimming champion Greenwich.

The Tigers’ 115-71 triumph over Greenwich was a dream meet for the team, which got almost everything it wanted to out of the competition against their conference rival.

