The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals by the numbers

Eight teams will tip off the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday when the quarterfinal games are played at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School.

The Norwalk Bears, the top-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, lead the way at No. 1. Defending champion Trumbull is No. 2, followed No. 3 Trinity Catholic, No. 4 Danbury, No. 5 Staples, No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 8 Stamford.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 16, at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

No. 3 Trinity vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, Noon

Regular Season Meeting at Ludlowe, Jan. 22: Trinity 51, Ludlowe 44

Trinity Catholic Crusaders

Overall Record: 15-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2008)

Ludlowe Falcons

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 2

February: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-5 (played Staples twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0

Note: Fairfield HS won in 1997 and 98

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Jan. 3: Trumbull 58, Ridgefield 44

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 18-2

FCIAC Record: 15-1

Current Streak: Won 1

February: 4-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2018)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2015)

No. 4 Danbury vs. No. 5 Staples, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Dec.. 21: Danbury 43, Staples 37

Danbury Hatters

Overall Record: 15-5

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2014)

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6 (played Ludlowe twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 1995)

No. 1 Norwalk vs. No. 8 Stamford, 7 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 5: Norwalk 51, Stamford 24

Norwalk Bears

Overall Record: 20-0

FCIAC Record: 16-0

Current Streak: Won 20

February: 5-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 7-0

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 7 (Last won in 2001)

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 12-8

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 2-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2016)