The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals by the numbers

Eight teams will tip off the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday when the quarterfinal games are played at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School.
The Norwalk Bears, the top-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, lead the way at No. 1. Defending champion Trumbull is No. 2, followed No. 3 Trinity Catholic, No. 4 Danbury, No. 5 Staples, No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 8 Stamford.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 16, at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS
No. 3 Trinity vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, Noon
Regular Season Meeting at Ludlowe, Jan. 22: Trinity 51, Ludlowe 44
Trinity Catholic Crusaders
Overall Record: 15-4
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 3-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2008)
Ludlowe Falcons
Overall Record: 14-6
FCIAC Record: 10-6
Current Streak: Lost 2
February: 2-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-5 (played Staples twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0
Note: Fairfield HS won in 1997 and 98
No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Jan. 3: Trumbull 58, Ridgefield 44
Trumbull Eagles
Overall Record: 18-2
FCIAC Record: 15-1
Current Streak: Won 1
February: 4-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2018)
Ridgefield Tigers
Overall Record: 14-6
FCIAC Record: 10-6
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 4-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2015)
No. 4 Danbury vs. No. 5 Staples, 5 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Dec.. 21: Danbury 43, Staples 37
Danbury Hatters
Overall Record: 15-5
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 4-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2014)
Staples Wreckers
Overall Record: 13-7
FCIAC Record: 11-5
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 3-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6 (played Ludlowe twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 1995)
No. 1 Norwalk vs. No. 8 Stamford, 7 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 5: Norwalk 51, Stamford 24
Norwalk Bears
Overall Record: 20-0
FCIAC Record: 16-0
Current Streak: Won 20
February: 5-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 7-0
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 7 (Last won in 2001)
Stamford Black Knights
Overall Record: 12-8
FCIAC Record: 10-6
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 2-3
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2016)