FCIAC postseason games to be streamed by FairfieldLive

The FCIAC basketball and ice hockey tournaments are being held over the next two weeks and FairfieldLive will be live streaming many of the playoff games.

To visit the FairfieldLive website, click here

FairfieldLive Schedule

Girls Basketball Semifinals – Tues., Feb. 19, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals – Wed., Feb. 20, 6 and 7:40 p.m.

Girls Basketball Final – Thurs., Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball Semifinals – Tues., Feb. 26, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball Final – Thurs., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey Final – Sat., March 2, 6 p.m.

To visit FairfieldLive, go to the home page of FCIAC.net and click on the LocalLive logo near the top right, or visit fairfield.live.