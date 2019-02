ARIEN — It took seven years to get the seventh.

The New Canaan Rams scored once in each period and held off the Greenwich Cardinals, 3-1, to win their first FCIAC girls ice hockey championship since 2012 Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

For the top-seeded Rams (19-1-2), who were making their 12th appearance in the conference finals and had won six previous titles, it was a long time coming.

Click here for more