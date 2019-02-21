Norwalk wins 1st FCIAC title since 2001, topping Trinity Catholic

TRUMBULL — Norwalk senior Sanaa Boyd was not going to shy away from the challenge of guarding the FCIAC’s best player in Trinity Catholic’s Iyanna Lops in the biggest game of the year.

In fact, she requested the assignment.

Boyd stole the ball from Lops three times in the first half and was all over the all-state center the rest of the night, setting the defensive tone for the Bears.

No. 1 Norwalk rode that defense all the way to its first FCIAC championship since 2001, capping an unbeaten season by beating No. 3 Trinity 32-29 when a half-court heave by Trinity at the buzzer missed its mark.

