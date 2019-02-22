The FCIAC boys basketball quarterfinals by the numbers

Eight teams will tip off the FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday when the quarterfinal games are played at Fairfield-Warde High School beginning at noon.

The Trumbull Eagles secured the No.1 seed on Thursday, followed by No. 2 Wilton, No. 3 Danbury, the defending league champion, No. 4 New Canaan, No. 5 Ridgefield, No. 6 Stamford, No. 7 Warde and No. 8 St. Joseph.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 23, at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 6 Stamford, Noon

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 6: Stamford 51, Danbury 48

Danbury Hatters

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 4-4

Last two weeks: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 5 (Last won in 2018)

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 5-1

Last two weeks: 2-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (Last won in 2009)

No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Warde, 2 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Wilton, Jan. 17: Wilton 79, Warde 62

Wilton Warriors

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 3

February: 5-2

Last two weeks: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams:5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0

Warde Mustangs

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 5-2

Last two weeks: 4-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0

No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 5 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Feb. 11: New Canaan 60, Ridgefield 53

New Canaan Rams

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 5-1

Last two weeks: 4-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 1 (Last won in 1969)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 6-2

Last two weeks: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 1 (Last won in 2017)

No. 1 Trumbull vs. No. 8 St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Fairfield University, Feb. 2: Trumbull 76, St. Joseph 67

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 17-3

FCIAC Record: 14-2

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 5-2

Last two weeks: 4-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (Last won in 1983)

St. Joseph Cadets

Overall Record: 11-9

FCIAC Record: 9-7

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 2-6

Last two weeks: 1-4

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 1 (Last won in 2000)