FAIRFIELD—The Wilton and Warde basketball teams are no strangers to overtime in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Two years ago, the two teams played to double overtime with Wilton coming out on top.

This year, the No. 2 Warriors would need just one extra session, beating No. 7 Warde 79-77 in overtime in the FCIAC quarterfinals at Warde.

