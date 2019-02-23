Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, advances in FCIACS

FAIRFIELD — It was a little bit No 1 versus No 8 — and a lot of Trumbull High and St. Joseph renewing their rivalry — when the Eagles defeated the Cadets, 87-72, to cap the FCIAC quarterfinal round of games played at Warde High Saturday night.

“When the floor opens up this this group wants to go,” Trumbull coach Buddy Bray said after the Eagles, now 18-3, advanced to play No. 5 Ridgefield in Tuesday’s semifinal round at Wilton. “Timmond Williams is very talented, works hard with that talent, and always expect the ball to go down.”

