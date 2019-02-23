Wilton defends Class M state title, edges Killingly/Putnam/Tourtelotte

By nature, Gary Chadwick worries at gymnastics meets.

By the time his Wilton team got down to its final floor exercise routine in Saturday’s Class M championship, Chadwick believed a second consecutive state title was a distinct impossibility.

“I thought we were done,” Chadwick, Wilton’s head coach, said. “I knew we were down by a little to Killingly going to floor, and when the final Killingly girl (Maggie McKeon) got a 9.225 on floor and then our second-to-last girl got a 9.0, I thought we were done for the day. I turned to Joan (Ketley, Wilton’s assistant coach) and said we needed a big score from Jess (Olin).”

