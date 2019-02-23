Greenwich earns 4th straight Class L gymnastics title

MILFORD — In an afternoon full of numbers, the numeral that meant the most to the Greenwich High School girls gymnastics team was four.

As in the Cardinals earned their fourth consecutive Class L championship team title Saturday at Jonathan Law High gym.

“It is an amazing accomplishment,” Greenwich senior Kelsey Fedorko said. “Everybody was aware and responded with our highest team score of the season. I’m so proud of this entire team. We are all so proud to be able to say we’ve won four Class L team titles in a row.”

