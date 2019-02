TRUMBULL—St. Joseph girls basketball coach Chris Lindwall was a mix of emotions after his team knocked Barlow out of the CIAC Class L tournament opening round Monday night with a 48-33 win.

Lindwall was obviously pleased his team advanced in the tournament, he just wished the win did not come at the expense of the team he once coached.

Lindwall was the Barlow coach for 9 seasons, winning a state championship there in 1995.

