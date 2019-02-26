FCIAC Tournaments – Ticket information and where to watch

FCIAC Playoff Ticket Information

Tickets for this week’s FCIAC tournament events may be purchased ahead of time at eventbrite.com.

Tickets for basketball and swimming are $5 for students/seniors and $8 for adults. Tickets for the boys ice hockey final are $7 for students/seniors and $10 for adults.

Where To Watch

FairfieldLive will be live streaming many of the playoff games.

To visit the FairfieldLive website, click here

FairfieldLive Schedule

Boys Basketball Semifinals – Tues., Feb. 26, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Greenwich at Darien, Wed., Feb. 27, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball Final – Thurs., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey Final – Sat., March 2, 6 p.m.

To visit FairfieldLive, go to the home page of FCIAC.net and click on the LocalLive logo near the top right, or visit fairfield.live.

 

