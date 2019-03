GREENWICH — Some traditions never fade.

Such is the case with the tradition that exists at Greenwich High School, where its boys swimming team has a penchant for gathering together and performing its best when it counts the most.

Once again showcasing its superior depth, Greenwich continued its reign of supremacy, winning its 12th consecutive FCIAC title and 48th in 49 seasons, totaling a team score of 429 points at the conference finals on Thursday.

Click here for more