FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving Championship Results

Team Results: 1 Greenwich 429, 2 New Canaan 372, 3 Ridgefield 328, 4 Darien 249, 5 Staples 219, 6 Westhill/Stamford 159, 7 Norwalk/McMahon 133, 8 Fairfield co-op 127, 9 Trumbull 89, 10 Danbury 53, 11 Wilton 33
Click here for the complete results from the swimming finals
Click here for the complete results from the diving finals
Ben Feldman of Westhill/Stamford wins the 100 breaststroke at tonight’s FCIAC swim finals. Feldman was the meet MVP. #ctswim pic.twitter.com/igSr7AQj3G
— GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 1, 2019