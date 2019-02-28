FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving Championship Results

Team Results: 1 Greenwich 429, 2 New Canaan 372, 3 Ridgefield 328, 4 Darien 249, 5 Staples 219, 6 Westhill/Stamford 159, 7 Norwalk/McMahon 133, 8 Fairfield co-op 127, 9 Trumbull 89, 10 Danbury 53, 11 Wilton 33

Ben Feldman of Westhill/Stamford wins the 100 breaststroke at tonight’s FCIAC swim finals. Feldman was the meet MVP. #ctswim pic.twitter.com/igSr7AQj3G

— GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 1, 2019