WILTON—With 3:40 left, down 10 points in the FCIAC championship game, the Ridgefield boys basketball team was on wobbly legs with Danbury readying to deliver the knockout blow.

That knockout would not come as No. 5 Ridgefield rallied, closing the game on a 15-2 run, shocking the No. 3 Hatters 52-49 to win the FCIAC championship.

Click here for more