Tickets for Saturday’s FCIAC boys ice hockey final between No. 6 Greenwich and No. 1 Ridgefield at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink are sold out.

Tickets were sold in advance and no tickets will be available at the door. The doors will open for fan entrance at 5:15 p.m., with the game starting at 6 p.m.

The game will be streamed by FairfieldLive.

To visit FairfieldLive, go to the home page of FCIAC.net and click on the LocalLive logo near the top right, or visit fairfield.live.