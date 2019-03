NEW CANAAN — One day, when the boys basketball season is complete, New Canaan head coach Danny Melzer will be able to sit down and take a good long look at what has been a historic season for his Rams.

For the time being, he’s focused on the task at hand.

New Canaan delivered a stellar defensive effort and rolled to a 57-38 victory over the St. Bernard Saints in the CIAC Division IV quarterfinals Friday night at New Canaan.

