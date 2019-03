NEWTOWN — On the back of Trinity Catholic’s “Support Lady Crusaders Basketball” T-shirts is the following sentiment.

“May ALL Your Dreams Come True!”

Well, the Trinity Catholic High School girls basketball team saw their prayers answered Friday night as they fashioned a 56-45 triumph over No. 3 seed St. Paul Catholic-Bristol in the Class S state semifinals before a raucous full house at Newtown High gym.

Click here for more