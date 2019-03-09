Rivals New Canaan and Darien clash for state girls hockey crown Saturday

WEST HAVEN — Even as his New Canaan girls ice hockey team was delivering a spectacular season and winning an FCIAC title, head coach Rich Bulan repeatedly said until someone defeats three-time defending champion Darien in the state tournament, the Blue Wave is still the team to beat.

Now, his Rams are ready to take their shot.

Rivals New Canaan (21-1-2) and Darien (17-4-1) will square off for the CHSGHA state championship when they clash in the final at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

