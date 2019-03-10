Top-seeded New Canaan holds off Darien for seventh state title, first in six years

WEST HAVEN — It had been six long years since the New Canaan girls ice hockey team had last won a state championship.

So as the last few seconds ticked off the clock in the Rams’ 3-1 win over rival Darien in the CHSGHA state final on Saturday, the emotions started to rise to the surface.

“The last three seconds we put in the seniors and I was already crying,” senior co-captain Katelyn Sparks said. “Then there was another whistle with one second left and we were just waiting for that moment. It feels so good and it could not be better, playing Darien in a state championship, beating your rival. I’ve played with these girls my entire life and there literally could not be a better feeling.”

