NEW HAVEN — Entering Monday’s Class LL Swimming Championships, Greenwich knew it needed to not only win the meet in order to also contend for the State Open title, it had to do so in convincing fashion.

Mission accomplished.

Winning five events and registering numerous top-five finishes, Greenwich continued its reign of supremacy, capturing its seventh straight Class LL championship, amassing 911 team points at Southern Connecticut State University.

