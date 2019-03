FAIRFIELD — The 19-year wait is over.

The No. 1 seeded Norwalk girls basketball team is heading back to the CIAC Class LL state championship game for the first time since 2000, beating No. 4 Hamden 62-54 Monday night at Warde High School in the semifinals.

This will be Norwalk’s sixth appearance in the championship game, winning the Class LL tournament twice in 1981 and 2000.

Click here for more