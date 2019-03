FCIAC State Tournament Scoreboard

Friday, March 8

Boys Basketball – Quarterfinals

Division II

Waterford 79, Warde 52

New Britain 64, Wilton 63

Division IV

New Canaan 57, St. Bernard 38

St. Joseph 69, Stonington 67 (2 OT)

Girls Basketball – Semifinals

Class S

Trinity Catholic 56, St. Paul Catholic 45

Thursday, March 7

Boys Basketball – Second Round

Division III

Farmington 74, Staples 51

Girls Basketball – Quarterfinals

Class LL

Norwalk 51, Mercy 49

Wilbur Cross 45, Stamford 37

Wednesday, March 6

Boys Basketball – Second Round

Division I

Immaculate 71, Ridgefield 67 (OT)

Simsbury 68, Danbury 54

Trumbull 76, Hamden 61

Division II

Wilton 67, Xavier 57

Warde 49, Ludlowe 45

Bunnell 71, Stamford 66

Division IV

St. Joseph 74, Cromwell 58

New Canaan 55, Griswold 27

Girls Ice Hockey – Semifinals at The Rinks at Shelton

New Canaan 3, Simsbury 1

Darien 4, West Haven/SHA 0

Tuesday, March 5

Boys Basketball – First Round

Division I

Fairfield Prep 64, Trinity Catholic 56

Division II

Crosby 95, Brien McMahon 84

Newington 76, Darien 63

Warde 65, New London 49

Ludlowe 30, Cheshire 26

Stamford 48, Northwest Catholic 47

Xavier 56, Greenwich 48

Division III

Staples 57, Hall 39

Division IV

St. Joseph 61, Ansonia 50

Girls Basketball – Quarterfinals

Class S

Trinity Catholic 52, Housatonic Regional 34

Boys Ice Hockey – First Round

Division I

Darien 10, St. Joseph 0

Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Fairfield co-op 3

New Canaan 2, Greenwich 1 (OT)

Division III

Newington co-op 9, Trinity Catholic 0

Tri-Town 4, Staples 0

Monday, March 4

Boys Ice Hockey – First Round

Division II

Glastonbury 6, Westhill/Stamford 2

Division III

Newtown 7, Wilton 2