New Canaan pulls away from St. Joseph to reach Division IV title game, its first final in 30 years

FAIRFIELD — Two years ago, the New Canaan boys basketball team won just four of 20 games. Now, the Rams are going dancing at the Sun.

New Canaan won a full-tilt battle with the St. Joseph Cadets, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 62-51 victory in the CIAC Div. IV semifinals Tuesday night at Warde High School in Fairfield.

It was the Rams’ 19th win of the season after winning just nine in the past two years combined and, more importantly, put New Canaan in the state final for the first time since 1989.

