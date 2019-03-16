Melzer has turned New Canaan basketball into a winner

NEW CANAAN — The decision did not come easily.

A Stamford Black Knight through and through, Danny Melzer had been offered the job of head coach of the New Canaan boys basketball team in 2016, taking over a struggling program.

The move would mean leaving the school he had played and coached for, and the man who had been his head coach and, later on, athletic director: Jim Moriarty.

“It was incredibly tough,” Melzer said. “I spoke to so many different people — a lot of people who had New Canaan and Stamford ties: Tony Pavia, Art Brown, tons of different people. One of the most difficult things for me was leaving Mo. He was like a father to me and it was a very, very difficult decision — one that I had a tough time making.”

