Upended in last year’s final, preseason No. 1 Darien reloads for another championship run

DARIEN — Jeff Brameier is entering his 36th season as the head coach of the Darien boys lacrosse program, and during that time the Blue Wave has set a high bar for excellence both on and off the field.

Maintaining such a level of play isn’t easy, but Darien always features talented players who are ready to step up to the challenge and this season is no different.

“It’s always a good mix of kids who return, who played a lot, and there’s also kids who have been waiting their turn and now they’ve got their opportunity to play,” Brameier said. “It wasn’t that they weren’t good, they were just playing behind some very talented kids.”

