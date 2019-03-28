Girls Lacrosse: Deep, experienced roster has New Canaan ready to roll in 2019

Few victories could be more satisfying than the one New Canaan had over Darien in the Class L girls lacrosse semifinals last spring.

The Rams, who had an 11-7 lead evaporate late in the second half, nevertheless pulled out the 12-11 win to top their rivals. Four days later, New Canaan rolled over the Ridgefield Tigers, 19-7, to claim their sixth state championship in nine seasons.

In the aftermath of that championship run, the Rams are now faced with a new reality: They’re no longer the hunters, they’re the hunted.

Click here for more