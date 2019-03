For the first time since 2013, Darien’s boys lacrosse program didn’t finish the season No. 1.

A 9-8 upset by FCIAC rival Ridgefield in last year’s Class L championship game ended Darien’s four-year run as state champions, not to mention a 76-game win streak.

Despite that loss, and despite losing a class of talented players to graduation, voters have once again placed their faith in the Blue Wave heading into the 2019 season.

