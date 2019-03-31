FCIAC players skate in CHSCA All-Star ice hockey games Sunday

Ten FCIAC players are on the ice Sunday as the Connecticut High School Coaches Association holds a pair of boys hockey games at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project

The games feature Connecticut teams versus Massachuessetts teams, with the Junior All-Stars starting at 1 p.m., and Senior All-Stars starting at 3 p.m.

Admission is $5, and $3 for seniors and children under the age of five.

Here are the FCIAC players in the games:

Junior Team

Jack Massey and Bennett McDermott – Darien;

Ryan Columbo – Greenwich

Marco Minopoli and Alexsander Tsymbalyuk – Trumbull

Senior Team

James Gregory, C.J. Hathaway and Brian Zaffino – Darien

Matt Davey and Nic Pelletier-Martinelli – Greenwich

Greg Maxey – Trumbull (Coach)