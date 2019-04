DARIEN — A little more than nine months ago, the Darien boys lacrosse team had a remarkable 76-game winning streak come to an end against Ridgefield in the Class L final.

On Saturday, Darien started over with victory No. 1.

The Blue Wave scored just 24 seconds after the opening faceoff and never relinquished the lead as they defeated the visiting Yorktown Huskers, 11-7, at Darien High School.

