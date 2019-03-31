Pagliarini’s two homers lead No. 4 St. Joseph over Bethel in season opener

TRUMBULL — Opening day presents the first competitive opportunity for assessment, and what strengths a particular squad may have, expected or not.

Turns out St. Joseph’s experienced offense is as potent as voters believed.

Charlie Pagliarini belted a pair of home runs — including the tie-breaking smash in the bottom of the sixth, and the Cadets opened 2019 with a 6-4 win over defending SWC champion Bethel Saturday afternoon. St. Joseph began the season ranked No. 4 in the opening GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll with high expectations thanks to a bevy of talented seniors.

Click here for more