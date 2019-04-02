Baseball – Ludlowe 6, Joel Barlow 1 (8 innings)

Joel Barlow 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 – 5 6 4

Fairfield Ludlowe 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 – 6 9 1

Batteries

B – Clark Gilmore, Matt Scott (7), Henry Iuzzolino (8, L, 0-1) and Troy Andreoli

L – James Delmiche, Joey Sangiuolo (6), James Flink (6, W, 1-0) and Vince Camera

Highlights

B – Jake Fones RBI single, Gilmore sac fly in the sixth.

L- Tom Stasko had two-hits including the walk-off single. Derek Tallman and a RBI hit and scored the game-winning run after reaching on an error to lead off the inning. Flink had two hits, an RBI and scored a run and pitched three innings in relief to pick up the win.