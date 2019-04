Fairfield Prep 010 020 0 – 3 7 1

Trumbull 020 322 0 – 9 14 1

Batteries: FP- Dan Massaro (L, 0-1), Davis Wallen (4) and Pete Scopellitti

T – Justin Nyarady (W, 1-0), Bryan Kraus (6) and Kevin Bruggeman

Highlights: FP- Matt Sawyer had an RBI double. Ryan Cowles, Dan Massaro had 2 hits each.

T-Brian Hance had 2 hits and 3 RBI. Chris Brown had 2 hits including a 2 run homerun. Tim Lojko had 3 hits. Ben Micinilio had 2 hits.