Baseball – Ludlowe 6, North Haven 5 (8 innings)

North Haven 103 020 00 – 5 10 2

Ludlowe 320 000 01 – 6 9 3

Batteries: L – Matt Micinilio (1-0), Connor O’Neill (5), Chris Benton (W, 7) and Vince Camera; NH – Nicholas Rossi, Reid Kankel (2) Hunter Garthwait (6, L)

Highlights: NH – Matthew Soloman with two hits and two runs scored. Matthew DeRosa with two runs batted in. L – Tom Stasko walk-off single, his second walk-off hit of the week. Brian Howell had three hits and scored two runs, including scoring the winning run. Vince Camera had three runs batted in.