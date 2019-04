Trumbull 101 000 00 – 2 5 1

Cheshire 200 000 01 – 3 9 0

Batteries: T – Justin Nyarady, Ryan Gomes (6, L 1-1) and Kevin Bruggeman; C – Matt Downing, Rob Roles (7, W) and Matt Costello

Highlights: T – Kevin Bruggeman had two hits and scored both runs. Chris Brown had two hits including an RBI double. Luke Masiuk had an RBI single; C – Ryan Scialabba had the walkoff single in the bottom of the 8th. Matt Downing, Ian Battapaglia, and Ian Battapaglia had two hits apiece.