FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for April 1-5

Below is the girls and boys tennis scoreboard for matches played during the week of Monday, April 1, through Thursday, April 4. Box scores are included where provided.

Monday, April 1

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 7, Trinity 0

Singles

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0

Seth Prusko (R) def. Matt Dimartino 6-0, 6-0

Noah Butler (R) def. Ryan Oates 6-0, 6-0

Trinity forfeits 4th singles

Doubles

Joseph Campos/Emmett O’Mally (R) def. Nick Sckitani/Rich Delvecchio 6-0, 6-0

Carter Schroppe/Harrison Berger (R) def. Jack Hickey/Harry Wang 6-0, 6-0

Evan Belluschi/Stephen Chen (R) def. Collin Dardis/Sam Wu 6-0, 6-1

Staples 7, Warde 0

Singles

Eric Stein (S) def. Emilio Montejo 6-3, 6-4

Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Jack Davis 6-2, 6-0

Sam Lampert (S) def. Noah Gruder 7-5, 6-1

Lucas Haymes (S) def. Robert Pavoni 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Jake Greenwald/Jason Katz (S) def. Jake Manley/Alex Cusick 7-6, 6-2

Adam Greenlee/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Sam Greenberg/RJ Welch 6-1, 6-1

Daniel Stone/Jake Motyl (S) def. Jack Patterson/Jack Sforza 6-0, 6-2

Norwalk 5, St. Joseph 2

Singles

Drew Morris (SJ) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-3, 6-2

Prem Dave (N) def. John Jazwinski 6-0, 6-0

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Samir Najire 6-3, 6-0

Jeb Boyrer (N) def. Jack Denofrio 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Tyler Cappadonna & Zach Christinat (N) def. Josh Friscolli & Owen Newburg 6-3, 6-2

Joe Harrington & Kyle Silve (SJ) def. Christian Ghetu & Paul Lee 7-5, 4-6, (10-3)

Christian Miller & Timmy Neschis (N) def. Mark Yacavone & Ryan Carlin 6-3, 6-3

New Canaan 6, Wilton 1

Singles

Nick Condos (W) def. JJ Lee 6-1, 6-0

Matt Brand (NC) def. Dylan Koziol 6-1, 6-4

Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Clay Adams 6-0, 6-3

Ben Graham (NC) def. Harrison Tucker 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Jack Moore (NC) def. Henry Murphy and Conrad Emerson 6-4, 6-4

Jack McCarthy and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Rahul Vallabhajosula and Ian Kolupaev 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Ayran Pal and Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Ben Iannuzzi and Rushil Jha 6-0, 7-5

Darien 7, Central 0

Singles

Derek Chiapetta (D) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

John Lochtefeld (D) def. Gabe DaSilva 6-1, 6-1

Robbie Gasserud (D) def. Nicholas Peschier 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Schimmeck (D) def. Max Godinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Romano DeCaprio/Ian Wise (D) def. Anquel Fontenelle /Roberto Contreras 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Cramer/Chris Calderwood (D) def. Briant Tejada/Edgar Diaz Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0

Alex de Castro/Sergei Doroshin (D) def. Luis Garcia/Joseph Vu 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Caleb Fockens (G) def. Emyrson Charles 6-1, 6-1

Matthew Tamis (G) def. John Krist 6-0, 6-2

Alican Beba (G) def. Emmett McGurren 6-2, 6-1

James Cosby (G) def. Radhi Benjamin 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Boris Ardemasov/Derek Wang (G) def. Shouri Akarapu/Mike Dubissette 6-0, 6-0

Josh Firman/Jimmy Pappas (G) def. Lincoln Davila/Gor Tigranyan 6-0, 6-0

Luke Muse/Pietri DiFerrari (G) def. Tyler Johnson/Jordan Lister 6-0, 6-0

Ludlowe 7, Danbury 0

Trumbull 6, Stamford 1

Girls Tennis

Trumbull 4, Stamford 3

Singles

Bego Guspi (S) def. Symphony Akinloye 7-5, 6-2

Leilani Brown (T) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-3

Evani Dalal (T) def. Nina Passaro 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

Libby Liggins (T) def. Claire Salerno 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Devon Yaghmaie/Taylor Yaghmaie (S) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-1, 6-1

Sophia Negyesi/Maggie Meister (S) def. Bella Basic/Vishy Kandala 6-4, 6-3

Ally Szabo/Ritika Birje (T) def. Kadence Green/Abi Guttman 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Natalie Williams (G) def. Anni Benjamin 6-0, 6-0

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Paula Davila 6-0, 6-0

Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Claire Houck 6-1, 6-0

Ellie Viney (G) def. Lenee Brown 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Amy Bickman/Yui Inagawa (G) def. Amy Traore/Olivia Fengel 6-2, 6-0

Hannah Viney/Abby Shrophshire (G) def. Mandie Romeus/Malaury/Bien-Aime 6-2, 6-0

Catherine Daye/Rachel Karetsky (G) def. Marie Berliet/Lucceza St. Denis 6-0, 6-0.

Ludlowe 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sanjana Shiram 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Rashmi Pai 6-1, 6-1

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Taylor Potpan 6-1, 6-0

Kaitlyn Yoon (L) def. Nia Sterling 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

Gabby Price/Julia Pida (L) def. Ashley Amigon/Victoria Nauyen 6-0, 6-0

Grace Cogan/Ava Golden (L) def. Emily Bleecker/Lexie Silva 6-1, 6-2

Heather Moran/Colleen Cooke (L) def. Megha Patel/Ariana Ragoo 6-0, 6-1

Wilton 6, New Canaan 1

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Caroline Mayock 6-0, 6-1

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Sophie Gardner 6-0, 6-3

Alex Iotzova (W) def. Jordyn Lee 7-5, 6-4

Rhea Rayhavan (W) def. Valentina Zamora 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Grace Cahill and Gerri Fox (W) def Jenny Loomis and Chloe Sigg 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-7

Arden lee/Amber li (W) def Grace Ruksznis/Imogen Smith 6-1, 6-0

Charlotte Sigg/Mimi Allehaut (NC) def. Kate Seelert/Annie Caldwell 6-2, 6-4

Staples 7, Warde 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Hannah Ulman 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Galin (S) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-1

Jordana Latzman (S) def. Ellie Daigle 6-0, 6-1

Allie Francis (S) def. Jess Broder 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Alisyn Kercher/Olivia Gordy (S) def. Hannah Mallon/Karli Vare 6-0, 6-0

Natalie Carozza/Lily Smith (S) def. Clare Byrne/Deb Warren 6-1, 6-1

Kai Dasbach/Luiza Cocito (S) def. Amelia Yoder/Emma Rothman 6-4, 6-1

St. Joseph 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Iasiah Sena 6-0, 6-0

Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Erickah Tertulian 7-5, 6-0

Devon Cavaliere (SJ) def. Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Samantha Aguilar 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Katelyn Heslin and Nicole Plavec (SJ) def. Maya Goosmann and Madison French 6-1, 6-3

Natalie Plavec and Debora Yohou (SJ) def. Jackie Ramirez and Jolie Lubin 6-1, 6-0

Alice Maldon and Maddy Rader (SJ) def. Gjesika Lleshdedaj and Claudia Uva 6-3, 7-5

Ridgefield 6, Trinity 1

Singles

Natalia Roseff (R) def. Nicole Savage 6-0, 6-1

Megan Dunphy (R) def. Chona Cubarruba 6-0, 6-0

Tara Ford (R) def. Jess Connolly 6-2, 6-2

Samantha Margolin (R) def. Vanessa Comeau 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

Jillian O’Keefe/Phoebe Seidenberg (R) def. Allie Cavliere/Nicole Pritchard 6-1, 6-0

Isabel Voellmicke/Alexis Zacharakos (R) def. Emily Bell/Bella Martinez 6-1, 6-0

Katheryn Bucci/Julia Zangre (R) def. Maddie Ingra/Emma Namfam 6-0, 6-0

Darien 7, Central 0

Tuesday, April 2

Boys Tennis

New Canaan 5, Greenwich 2

Singles

JJ Lee (NC) def. Justin Speaker 6-1, 6-4

Matt Brand (NC) def. Matthew Luzzi 6-3, 6-4

Matthew Tamis (G) def. Sai Akavaramu 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Ben Graham (NC) def. Alican Beba 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Jack Moore (NC) def. Hayden Witmer and James Cosby 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Boris Ardemasov and Derek Wang (G) def. Jack McCarthy and Alessandro Sulpizi 6-3, 7-5

Ayran Pal and Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Josh Frumin and Jimmy Papas 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Ridgefield 7, Stamford 0

Singles

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Max Meister 6-0, 6-0

Seth Prusko (R) def. Adarsh Sashanth 6-0, 6-0

Tadd Long (R) def. Franco Esanislado 6-0 6,0

Logan Higginson (R) def. Rowan Davis 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Emmett O’Mally/Joseph Campos (R) def. Maz Yaghmaiel/Justin Palmer 6-1, 6-2

Carter Schroppe/Harrison Berger (R) def. Roheth Naralasetty/Rithin Armstrong 6-2, 6-2

Stephen Chen/Evan Belluschi (R) def. Jayce Schwartz/Vlad Vetroff 6-4, 6-2

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Jack Tooker (S) def. Kevin Tenesaca 6-0, 6-0

Robbie Daus (S) def. Aaron Melendez 6-0, 6-0

Adam Greenlee (S) def. Nathan Gottuals 6-1, 6-1

Jason Katz (S) def. Ayush Patel 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jake Greenwald/Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Tiago Dos Reis/Ben Schoelkopf 6-0, 6-2

Brandon Felcher/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Helky Grenados/Samuel Justo 6-0, 6-1

Daniel Stone/Lucas Haymes (S) def. Robert Yastremski/Matthew Mathew 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 7, Central 0

Singles

Alex Reyes (WH) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Nick Pschieo 6-0, 6-0

Rutvik Marathe (WH) def. Max Godinez 6-0, 6-0

Tristan Massa (WH) def. Roberto Conterros 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Rohit Jha/Andrew Ukhanov (WH) def. Nord Diaz/Lewis Garcia 6-0, 6-0

Gaurov Bansal/Arjun Anand (WH) def. Anguel Ronterro/Brian Terrera 6-0, 6-0

Greg Lebedev/Ethan Moskowitz (WH) def. Joseph Ru/Kevin Guita 8-0

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Oliver Kleinberg (L) def. Emmett McGurren 6-0, 6-1

David Poudier (L) def. Raphi Benjamin 6-0, 6-0

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Jordan Lister 6-1, 6-0

Charlie Low (L) def. Reegh Joseph 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Kieran Barker/Ryan Burress (L) def. John Kirst/Emyrson Charles 6-0, 6-4

Andrew Kutsch/Nolan Obelowicz (L) def. Shouri Akarapu/Mike Dubissette 6-0, 6-3

Harrison Graber/Hudson Houghton (L) def. Chris Cruz/Allan Barbosa 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 7, Norwalk 0

Darien 6, Trumbull 1

St. Joseph 7, Trinity 0

Girls Tennis

Greenwich 6, New Canaan 1

Singles

Martine Ferraro (G) def. Caroline Mayock 6-2, 6-0

Nathalie Williams (G) def. Sophie Gardner 6-0, 6-0

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Valentina Zamora 6-2, 6-1

Kendall Schrone (G) def. Natalie Thompson 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Jenny Loomis/Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Amy Bickham/Yui Iragawa 6-4,6-3

Hannah Viney/Abby Shropshire (G) def. Jordan Lee/Mimi Allhaut 6-2, 4-6, (10-4)

Catherine Drye/Rachael Karetsky (G) def. Charlotte Sigg/Imogen Smith 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (14-12)

Darien 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Emma Wiley (D) def. Symphany Akinloye 6-0, 6-1

Katie Wiley (D) def. Leilani Brown 6-3, 6-0

Abby Stravato (D) def. Evani Dalal 6-1, 6-0

Cameron Cavanna (D) def. Libby Liggins 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Juliet Homes/Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-1, 6-0

Quin Wolters/Caroline Hojsgood (D) def. Bella Basic/Vishy Kandala 6-1, 6-1

Annabelle Mueller/Chase Cleary (D) def. Ritika Birje/Ally Szabo 6-3, 6-1

St. Joseph 6, Trinity 1

Singles

Nicole Savage (TC) def. Gabby Gatto 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Chana Cubarrubia 6-1, 6-1

Devon Cavaliere (SJ) def. Jess Connolly 6-1, 6-0

Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Katelyn Heslin/Nicole Plavec (SJ) def. Allie Cavaliere/Nicole Pritchard 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Plavec/Debora Yohou 6-0, 6-1

Lily Norris/Jessica Noce (SJ) def. Maddie Ingram/Grace McEvoy 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 7, Central 0

Singles

Tamar Bellete (WH) def. Geovanna Nazeozenna 6-0, 6-0

Martina Kaba (WH) def. Paula Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Jackie Kaba (WH) def. Angelica Gobbin 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Caitlyn Tyrrell and Niki Economidis (WH) def. Nayeli Srrano and Jackie Tapia 6-0, 6-0

Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz (WH) def. Ashley Aguilera and Allison Ortiz 6-0, 6-0

Rebecca Friedlander and Danya Taub (WH) def. Naomi Maxwell and Brianna Wong 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Alex Iotzova (W) def. Iasiah Sena 6-2, 2-6, (10-6)

Rhea Raghavan (W) def. Erickah Tertulian 6-0, 6-1

Kate Seelert (W) def. Angelica Martin 6-1, 6-0

Annie Caldwell (W) def. Sam Aguilar 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mackenzie McCormick and Campbell Johnson (W) def. Madison French and Maya Gososmann 6-1, 6-0

Julia Morano and Anusha Chegu (W) def. Jackie Ramirez and Jolie Luben 6-0, 6-0

Johanna Knox and Caroline Gruseke (W) def. Gjesika Lleshdedaj and Claudia Uva 6-0, 6-1

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 0

Ridgefield 5, Stamford 2

Wednesday, April 3

Girls Tennis

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Anni Benjamin 6-1, 6-2

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Paula Davila 6-1, 6-1

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Claire Houck 6-0, 6-0

Caitlin Chen (L) def. Lenee Brown 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Grace Cogan and Ava Golden (L) def. Amy Traore and Olive Fengel 6-0, 6-0

Gabby Price and Abby O’Donnell (L) def. Mandie Romeus and Mallory Bien-Aime 6-1, 6-4

Heather Moran and Colleen Cooke (L) def. Marie Berliet and Lucceza St. Denis 6-1, 6-0

Thursday, April 4

Boys Tennis

Warde 4, Norwalk 3

Singles

Prem Dave (N) def. Emilio Montejo 6-1, 6-1

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Jack Davis 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Noah Gruden 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Robert Pavani (W) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Jack Montez & Alex Casack (W) def. Tyler Cappadonna & Zach Christinat 6-1, 6-2

Isaiah Cardamone & Christian Miller (W) def. Sam Greenberg & RJ Welch 6-1, 6-0

Evan Donahue & Mike Banasanque )W) def. Dustin Brown & Jack Patterson 6-0. 6-0

Wilton 5, Westhill 2

Singles

Nick Condos (WILT) def. Alex Reyes 6-1, 6-0

Dylan Koziol (WILT) def. Tyler Pomerance 6-1, 6-2

Rohan Suryawanshi (WH) def. Clay Adams 6-0, 6-1

Harrison Tucker (WILT) def. Shiloh Williamson 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Jordan Soifer/Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Conrad Emerson/Henry Murphy 6-1, 6-4

Rahul Vanabhajosura/Ian Kolupanen (WILT) def. Rohit Jha/Gaurov Bansal 6-0, 6-0

Purab Angretti/Ben Iannuzzi (WILT) def. Greg Lebedev/Arjun Anand 6-4, 7-6

Staples 7, Trinity 0

Singles

Brandon Felcher (S) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0

Luke Brodsky (S) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-1

Lucas Haymes (S) def. Matt DiMartino 6-0, 6-1

Zach Kaplan (S) def. Ryan Oates 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Daniel Stone/Jake Motyl (S) def. Nick Sclafani/Rich Delvecchio 6-0, 6-0

Alex Miller/Matthew Chiang (S) def. Collin Dardis/Jack Hickey 6-0, 6-0

Josh Suggs/Charlie Steele (S) def. Danny Antonucci/Sam Wu 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 5, Trumbull 2

Singles

Andy Ilie (T) def. Brian Song 6-4, 6-3

George James (T) def. Ramiro Davila 6-1, 6-0

Seth Prusko (R) def. Nihal Whadwa 6-3, 6-1

Stephen Chen (R) def. Avyay Menon 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Tadd Long/Noah Butler (R) def. Max Hutchins/Collin McMahon 6-1, 6-3

Emmett O’Mally/Joseph Campos (R) def. Mathew Nusom/Luke Samaskavich 6-1, 6-3

Carter Schrope/Harrison Berger (R) def. Elliott Bello/Sai Kolassani 8-2 (pro set)

Darien 4, Greenwich 2

Ludlowe 7, Stamford 0

St. Joseph 7, Central 0

New Canaan 7, Danbury 0

Girls Tennis

Warde 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Hannah Ulman (W) def. Iasiah Sena 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Sana Nagori (W) def. Erickah Tertulien 6-4, 7-5

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Jess Broder (W) def. Sam Aguilar 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Hannah Mallon/Karli Vare (W) def. Madison French/Maya Goosmann 6-0, 6-1

Clare Byrne/Deb Warren (W) def. Claudia Uva/Gjesika Lleshdedaj 6-3, 6-2

Aly Kardos/Skyler Silva (W) def. Zoe Harry/Sandra Espinoza 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 5, Westhill 2

Singles

Izzy Koziol (WILT) def. Tamar Behete 6-0, 6-1

Emma Caldwell (WILT) def. Martina Kasa 6-4, 6-3

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Alex Iotzova 6-4, 6-2

Jackie Kasa (WH) def. Anusha Chegu 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Arden Lee and Amber Li (WILT) def. Niki Economidis and Caitlyn Tyrrell 6-1, 6-1

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (WILT) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-2, 6-0

Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick (WILT) def. Alexa Smerigilio and Jadyn Daniel 6-1, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Sanjana Shiram 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Rashmi Pai 6-2, 6-1

Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Taylor Potpan 6-1, 6-1

Emily Moore (NC) def. Nia Sterling 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Chloe Sigg/Jenny Loomis (NC) def. Ashley Amignon/Victoria Ngugen (D) 6-0, 6-0

Jordyn Lee/Imogen Smith (NC) def. Emily Bleeker/Jenna Silva (D) 6-0, 6-1

Grace Ruksznis/Morgan Daniel (NC) def. Megha Palel/Arianna Ragoo (D) 6-2, 6-0

Darien 4, Greenwich 3

Singles

Emily Wiley (D) def. Martine Fierro 7-5, 6-3

Nathalie Williams (G) def. Katie Wiley 6-1, 6-0

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Abby Stravato 6-3, 6-3

Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Cameron Cavanna 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Juliet Homes and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Amy Bickham and Yui Inagawa 6-4, 6-3

Quin Wolters and Caroline Hojsgaard (D) def. Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney 6-1, 6-0

Caroline Homes and Daniella Castellanos (D) def. Rachael Karetsky and Catherine Daye 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 3

Singles

Symphony Akinloye (T) def.Natalia Roseff 6-3, 6-2

Megan Dunfy (R) def. Leilani Brown 6-2, 6-1

Libby Liggins (T) def. Rachel Bodner 7-5, 6-3

Tara Foyed (R) def. Ashley Velloso 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Jill O’Keefe/Phoebe Seidenberg (R) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-4, 6-2

Isabella Voellmako/Alexis Zacharakos (R) def. Bella Basic/Vishy Kandala 6-3, 6-3

Ritika Birje/Ally Szabo (T) def. Kate Bucci/Julia Zangre 6-3, 3-6, 10-6

Ludlowe 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Bego Guspi 6-3, 6-1

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-1

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Nina Passaro 6-0, 6-0

Kaitlyn Yoon (L) def. Claire Salerno 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie/Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Grace Cogan/Ava Golden 6-2, 6-1

Heather Moran/Colleen Cooke (L) def. Sophia Negyesi/Maggie Meister 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Meghan Sawyer/Gabby Price (L) def. Kadence Green/Abigail Guttman 6-3, 6-1

Staples 7, Trinity 0

St. Joseph 6, Central 0