Softball: Horton’s 8th-inning, walk-off home run lifts No. 2 St. Joseph past No. 3 Trumbull

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph’s Charlie Horton wasn’t pleased with her last at-bat and brought a different mindset to the plate before clubbing a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eight inning to defeat Trumbull High, 2-1, on Wednesday.

“I was anxious,” Horton said. “This time, I waited for my pitch and ripped it. Yeah, I knew it was gone. This was a good win, a tough one, a long one.”

The meeting between the GameTimeCT Softball Top 10’s No. 2 Cadets (13-0) and the No. 3 Eagles had many twist and turns.

