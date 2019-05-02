Girls Lacrosse Notebook: No. 2 New Canaan hosts No. 1 Darien Saturday

When the New Canaan girls lacrosse team defeated the rival Darien Blue Wave 12-11 in the Class L semifinals last spring, a massive celebration ensued for the Rams. The only item of concern at the time: There was still one more game left to play.

“That was a great win, but the state championship was even better,” head coach Kristin Woods said this week. “If we hadn’t beat Ridgefield (19-7 in the final), then it would’ve been just another game. At the end of the season last year, we put four really good games together at the perfect time and hopefully, that can happen again this year.”

If the Rams are to have another deep postseason run, their current run of four games will likely loom large.

